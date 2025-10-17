Skip to Main content
Howlin' Dom's Hot Chicken
0
Order Online
Home
/
20 ct Nuggets Combo
20 ct Nuggets Combo
$0
Heat Level
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Meal Options
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Comes with 20 Boneless Wings with your heat level, with a waffle fry box and 2 dips. (Feeds 2-3)
Howlin' Dom's Hot Chicken Location and Hours
(732) 579-0099
480 State Route 33, Millstone, NJ 08535
Closed
•
Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement