Skip to Main content
Howlin' Dom's Hot Chicken
0
Order Online
Home
/
ORANGE CHICKEN LOADED FRIES
ORANGE CHICKEN LOADED FRIES
$0
SIZE
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
TOPPINGS
Required*
Select...
Add On's
Select...
Add to Cart
1
TRIED OUR TAKE ON ORANGE CHICKEN AND FRIES. BOTH WAFFLE FRIES AND NUGGETS WILL BE TOSSED IN OUR HOUSE MADE SPICY ORANGE SUACE SMOTHERED IN DOMS SAUCE.
Howlin' Dom's Hot Chicken Location and Hours
(732) 579-0099
480 State Route 33, Millstone, NJ 08535
Closed
•
Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement