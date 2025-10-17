  • Home
  • /
  • ORANGE CHICKEN LOADED FRIES

ORANGE CHICKEN LOADED FRIES

$0

Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Required*
Select...
Select...
1
TRIED OUR TAKE ON ORANGE CHICKEN AND FRIES. BOTH WAFFLE FRIES AND NUGGETS WILL BE TOSSED IN OUR HOUSE MADE SPICY ORANGE SUACE SMOTHERED IN DOMS SAUCE.