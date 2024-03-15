Howlin Doms Hot Chicken
Tenders
- Tender & Sandwich Meal$14.99
Our world famous Original Hot Chicken sandwich with 1 tender of your spice level, seasoned waffle fries and Dom's sauce.
- Tenders and Slaw$11.99
2 tenders served with slaw, seasoned waffle fries, pickles and Dom's sauce.
- Tenders & Fries$13.99
3 tenders served with seasoned waffle fries, pickles and Dom's sauce.
- Cauliflower Bites & Fries$12.49
Hand battered, deep fried, cauliflower bites served with seasoned waffle fries. Chose your heat level from mild to hot. Served with coleslaw and Dom's sauce on the side.
- Tenders & Waffle$12.99+
2 tenders served with a Belgian waffle, seasoned fries, pickles and Dom's sauce.
Sandwiches
- The HDHC Sandwich$12.99
Served on a brioche bun w/waffle fries, pickles, slaw & Dom's sauce.
- The OG Hot Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Jumbo Tender, Dom's Sauce and Pickles. Choose your heat. Comes with Waffle Fries.
- The Hot Honey Butter Sandwich$12.99
Served on a brioche bun w/waffle fries & hot honey butter.
- The Dirty Dom$13.99
Served on a brioche bun w/fries, pimento cheese, hot honey & pickles.
- Chicken and Waffle Sandwich$15.99
Served on a two Belgium waffles w/waffle fries & Maple Syrup.
Fresh Salads
- Caesar Salad$11.99+
Chopped Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing. Chose your level of heat for the tender.
Fries
- Loaded Waffle Fries$9.99+
Seasoned waffle fries topped with chopped tenders of your spice level, slaw, pickles and Dom's sauce.
- Garlic Butter Parm Waffle Fries$5.99
Waffle fries tossed in a homemade garlic sauce topped with parmesan cheese.
- Waffle Cheese Fries$5.99
Waffle fries smothered in our homemade cheese sauce
- Waffle Fries$4.99
Seasoned Waffle Fries
- Box of Waffle Fries$9.99
Sides
- Single Tender (a la carte)$4.99
- Single Slider (a la carte)$5.99
- D's Creamy Mac$4.99
Signature Mac n Cheese featuring our homemade cheese sauce.
- Tempura Brussels Sprouts$8.49
Deep Fried Tempura Brussels Sprouts served with Dom's Sauce.
- Fried Pickles$6.49
Hand battered deep fried pickles served with Dom's sauce.
- Cauliflower Bites$8.49
Fried Cauliflower served with Dom's sauce.
- Onion Rings$6.99
Hand battered onion rings served with Dom's sauce.
- Belgium Waffle$3.99
- House Slaw$2.49
- Side of Pickles$2.49
Packages
- Tender Platter$60.00
20 tenders with choice of spice and Dom's sauce (serves 10).
- Sandwich Platter$120.00
10 HDHC Sandwiches (serves 10).
- Tender and Waffle Platter$100.00
20 tenders and 10 waffles comes with Dom's Sauce and Maple Syrup (serves 10).
- Waffle Platter$40.00
10 waffles comes with Maple Syrup (serves 10).
- Dom's Party Package$150.00
Includes 5 HDHC sandwiches, 10 tenders with your choice of spice level, 1 large waffle fries, 2 large Dom's sauce and 10 assorted cookies.