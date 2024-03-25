Howlin Doms Hot Chicken
Tenders
- Tender & Sandwich Meal (House Favorite)$14.99
Sandwich and Tender served w/ Dom's Sauce, Slaw, Pickles, & Seasoned Waffle Fries.
- Tenders and Slaw$11.99
2 Tenders Served with Slaw, Seasoned Waffle Fries, Pickles and Dom's Sauce.
- 3 Tenders & Fries$13.99
Served with Seasoned Waffle Fries, Pickles and Dom's Sauce.
- Cauliflower & Fries$12.49
Fried cauliflower bites served with Seasoned Waffle Fries, Slaw and Dom's Sauce.
- Tenders & Waffle$13.99
2 tenders served with a Belgian waffle, Seasoned Waffle Fries, Pickles and Dom's Sauce.
Sandwiches
- The HDHC Sando$12.99
Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, Dom's Sauce, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.
- The OG Hot Chicken Sando$11.99
Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Dom's Sauce, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.
- The Cheesy Hot Chicken Sando$13.99
Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Cheese Sauce, Dom's Sauce, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.
- The Hot Honey Butter Sando$12.99
Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Hot Honey Butter, Dom's Sauce, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.
- The Dirty Dom Chicken Sando$13.99
Served on a Brioche Bun w/ House made Pimento Cheese, Pickles, Dom's Sauce, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.
- Chicken and Waffle Sando$15.99
Drop the Bun, served between two Belgian waffles, hot honey, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.
Fresh Salads
Fries
- Loaded Fries$10.49+
Seasoned waffle fries topped with chopped tenders of your spice level, slaw, pickles and Dom's sauce.
- Garlic Butter Parm Waffle Fries$6.49
Waffle fries tossed in a homemade garlic sauce topped with parmesan cheese.
- Waffle Cheese Fries$6.49
Waffle fries smothered in our homemade cheese sauce
- Waffle Fries$5.49
Seasoned Waffle Fries
- Box of Waffle Fries$9.99
Sides
- D's Creamy Mac$5.99
Signature Mac n Cheese featuring our homemade cheese sauce.
- Tempura Brussels Sprouts$8.49
Deep Fried Tempura Brussels Sprouts served with Dom's Sauce.
- Fried Pickles$6.49
Hand battered deep fried pickles served with Dom's sauce.
- Cauliflower Bites$8.49
Fried Cauliflower served with Dom's sauce.
- Onion Rings$6.99
Hand battered onion rings served with Dom's sauce.
- Single Tender (a la carte)$3.99
1 Chicken Tender (Choice of Spice Level)
- Sandwich (a la carte)$8.99
- Belgium Waffle$3.99
- House Slaw$2.49
- Side of Pickles$2.49
Dessert
- Apple Pie Egg Rolls$6.49
Warm Apple Pie Egg Rolls have a crisp crust and juicy center that will be enjoyed by everyone! Drizzled with homemade caramel syrup.
- Oreo Churro Bites$6.49
Oreo meets churro topped with sugar toppings and chocolate syrup.
- Chocolate Chip Cookies (House Made Daily)$3.49
Two homemade baked fresh daily chocolate chip cookies.
Sauces
Drinks
Packages
- Tender Platter$60.00
20 tenders with choice of spice and Dom's sauce (serves 10).
- Sandwich Platter$120.00
10 HDHC Sandwiches (serves 10).
- Tender and Waffle Platter$100.00
20 tenders and 10 waffles comes with Dom's Sauce and Maple Syrup (serves 10).
- Waffle Platter$40.00
10 waffles comes with Maple Syrup (serves 10).
- Dom's Party Package$150.00
Includes 5 HDHC sandwiches, 10 tenders with your choice of spice level, 1 large waffle fries, 2 large Dom's sauce and 10 assorted cookies.