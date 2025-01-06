Howlin Doms Hot Chicken
- Mac n Cheese Bites
(6) Poppable bites made with a blend of smoked Gouda yellow & white cheddar parmesan Romano & Fontina cheeses and savory bacon!$6.99
- Tender & Sandwich Meal (House Favorite)
Sandwich and Tender served w/ Dom's Sauce, Slaw, Pickles, & Seasoned Waffle Fries.$14.99
- The Hot Honey Butter Sando & Fries
Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Hot Honey Butter, Dom's Sauce, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.$13.49
LTOs
- Dom's Cheesy Mac Hot Chicken Bowl
Dom's Mac bowl filled with creamy mac n cheese topped with tender and dom's sauce. Pro Tip: add an extra tender!$11.99
- Hot Honey Sweet Potato Tots
Sweet Potato Puffs drizzled in brown sugar and hot honey.$7.49
Tenders
- 3 Tenders & Fries
Served with Seasoned Waffle Fries, Pickles and Dom's Sauce.$14.49
- Tenders & Waffle
2 tenders served with a Belgian waffle, Seasoned Waffle Fries, Pickles and Dom's Sauce.$13.99
- Tenders and Slaw
2 Tenders Served with Slaw, Seasoned Waffle Fries, Pickles and Dom's Sauce.$12.49
- Cauliflower & Fries
Fried cauliflower bites served with Seasoned Waffle Fries, Slaw and Dom's Sauce.$12.49
Nuggs
- 10ct Hot Nugg Bites & Fries
10pc white meat chicken tender bites served with Slaw, Seasoned Waffle Fries, Pickles and Dom's Sauce.$12.49
Sandwiches
- The HDHC Sando & Fries
Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, Dom's Sauce, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.$12.99
- The OG Hot Chicken Sando & Fries
Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Dom's Sauce, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.$11.99
- The Cheesy Hot Chicken Sando & Fries
Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Cheese Sauce, Dom's Sauce, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.$13.99
- The Dirty Dom Chicken Sando & Fries
Served on a Brioche Bun w/ House made Pimento Cheese, Pickles, Dom's Sauce, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.$13.99
- Hot Buffalo Chicken Sando & Fries
Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, Hot Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese and Seasoned Waffle Fries.$13.99
- Chicken and Waffle Sando & Fries
Drop the Bun, served between two Belgian waffles, hot honey, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.$15.99
Wings (Bone In)
- 8pc Wings (Bone-in)
8 Classic (Bone-In) wings tossed in one of our signature flavors. (Dip not included)$12.39
- 10pc Wings (Bone-in)
10 Classic (Bone-In) wings tossed in one of our signature flavors. (Dip not included)$15.49
- 20pc Wings (Bone-in)
20 Classic (Bone-In) wings tossed in one of our signature flavors. (Dip not included)$29.99
- 50pc Wings (Bone-in)
50 Classic (Bone-In) wings tossed in two of our signature flavors. (Dip not included)$69.99
- 100pc Wings (Bone-in)
100 Classic (Bone-In) wings tossed in two of our signature flavors. (Dip not included)$129.99
Fresh Salads
Fries
- Loaded Fries
Seasoned waffle fries topped with chopped tenders of your spice level, slaw, pickles and Dom's sauce.$10.49
- Garlic Butter Parm Waffle Fries
Waffle fries tossed in a homemade garlic sauce topped with parmesan cheese.$6.49
- Waffle Cheese Fries
Waffle fries smothered in our homemade cheese sauce$6.49
- Waffle Fries
Seasoned Waffle Fries$5.49
- Box of Waffle Fries$9.99
Sides
- Single Tender (a la carte)
1 Chicken Tender (Choice of Spice Level)$3.99
- Sandwich (a la carte)
Select one of our signature sandwiches!$9.99
- 10pc Nugg Bites$9.99
- D's Creamy Mac
Signature Mac n Cheese featuring our homemade cheese sauce.$5.99
- Tempura Brussels Sprouts
Deep Fried Tempura Brussels Sprouts served with Dom's Sauce.$8.49
- Fried Pickles
Hand battered deep fried pickles served with Dom's sauce.$6.49
- Cauliflower Bites
Fried Cauliflower served with Dom's sauce.$8.49
- Onion Rings
Hand battered onion rings served with Dom's sauce.$6.99
- Belgium Waffle$3.99
- House Slaw$2.99
- Side of Pickles$2.49
Dessert
- Chocolate Molten Lava Cake
Deeply chocolate enrobed in chocolate and filled with a dark chocolate truffle. 5oz pc$6.99
- Apple Pie Egg Rolls
Warm Apple Pie Egg Rolls have a crisp crust and juicy center that will be enjoyed by everyone! Drizzled with homemade caramel syrup.$6.49
- Oreo Churro Bites
Oreo meets churro topped with sugar toppings and chocolate syrup.$6.49
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
One large chocolate chip cookie$2.99
- Salted Carmel Chocolate Brownie$2.99
Sauces
Drinks
Catering
- Hot Chicken Nuggets Tray
Our fresh, hand battered tenders served as nuggets. You choose the heat and dipping sauce, served with pickles. This tray will have your guests loving hot chicken.$45.00
- Tender Platter
20 tenders with choice of spice and Dom's sauce (serves 10).
- Sandwich Platter
10 HDHC Sandwiches (serves 10).$130.00
- Tender and Waffle Platter
20 tenders and 10 waffles comes with Dom's Sauce and Maple Syrup (serves 10).$100.00
- Waffle Platter
10 waffles comes with Maple Syrup (serves 10).$40.00
- Dom's Party Package
Includes 5 HDHC sandwiches, 10 tenders with your choice of spice level, 1 large waffle fries, 2 large Dom's sauce and 10 assorted cookies.$150.00
Big Game Catering
- Tenders
Our signature buttermilk brined hot chicken tenders. Served with 8oz of Dom's sauce.$75.00
- Nuggets
Our fresh, hand battered tenders served as nuggets. You choose the heat and dipping sauce, served with pickles. This tray will have your guests loving hot chicken.$45.00
- Sandwiches
Serve one of our signature chicken sandwiches to your guests.$275.00
- Wings$65.00
- D's Creamy Mac (1/2 Tray)
Our signature creamy mac served in a 1/2 tray.$45.00OUT OF STOCK
- Waffle Fries (1/2 Tray)$30.00
- House Slaw (1/2 Tray)
Our signature house slaw served in a 1/2 tray. This is a must!$20.00
- Extra Sauces$5.00
