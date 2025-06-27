Howlin Doms Hot Chicken
Featured Items
Tender & Sandwich Meal (Dom's Favorite)
Sandwich and Tender served w/ Dom's Sauce, Slaw, Pickles, & Seasoned Waffle Fries.$15.79
Dom's Cheesy Mac Hot Chicken Bowl
Dom's Mac bowl filled with creamy mac n cheese topped with tender and dom's sauce. Pro Tip: add an extra tender!$12.99
Nashville Hot Fried Mozz Planks (3pc)
Nashville Hot Fried Mozzarella served with Dom's sauce.$8.99
Family Style Meals
20 ct Nuggets Meal Deal
Comes with 20 Boneless Wings with your heat level, with a waffle fry box and 2 dips. (Feeds 2-3)$24.99
30 ct Nuggets Meal Deal
Includes 30-count hot nuggets, box of seasoned waffle fries, bowl of house slaw and 8oz cup of Dom's sauce sauce.$39.99
10 Tenders Meal Deal
Includes 10 tenders, box of seasoned waffle fries, bowl of house slaw and 8oz cup of Dom's sauce sauce.$49.99
LTO
Dom's Hot Chicken Caesar Wrap
Dom's take on a Caesar wrap, stuffed with romaine lettuce, Nashville hot chicken, Caesar dressing, Dom's sauce, shaved parmesan and croutons. This wrap delivers!$12.99
Dom's Hot Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Dom's Hot Buffalo Nashville Chicken Wrap tossed with romaine lettuce in buffalo sauce, ranch and cheddar cheese.$12.99
LOADED SHAKE OF THE MONTH
REESE’S PIECES® VANILLA MILK SHAKE (16oz)$5.99
Tenders
3 Tenders & Fries
Served with Seasoned Waffle Fries, Pickles and Dom's Sauce.$14.99
2 Tenders and Slaw
2 Tenders Served with Slaw, Seasoned Waffle Fries, Pickles and Dom's Sauce.$12.99
2 Tenders & Belgium Waffle
2 tenders served with a Belgian waffle, Seasoned Waffle Fries, Pickles and Dom's Sauce.$14.49
Sandwiches
The OG Hot Chicken Sando & Fries
Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Dom's Sauce, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.$12.99
The HDHC Sando & Fries
Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, Dom's Sauce, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.$13.99
The Hot Honey Butter Sando & Fries
Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Hot Honey Butter, Dom's Sauce, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.$14.49
The Cheesy Hot Chicken Sando & Fries
Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Cheese Sauce, Dom's Sauce, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.$13.99
The Dirty Dom Chicken Sando & Fries
Served on a Brioche Bun w/ House made Pimento Cheese, Pickles, Dom's Sauce, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.$13.99
Hot Buffalo Chicken Sando & Fries
Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, Hot Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese and Seasoned Waffle Fries.$13.99
Dom's Mac Daddy Sando & Fries
Chicken tender, spiced with your choice of heat, topped with mac n’ cheese, pickles and comeback sauce. Served with waffle fries.$15.49
Chicken and Waffle Sando & Fries
Drop the Bun, served between two Belgian waffles, hot honey, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.$15.99
Nuggets
10ct Hot Nugg Bites & Fries
10pc white meat chicken tender bites served with Slaw, Seasoned Waffle Fries, Pickles and Dom's Sauce.$12.99
5ct Hot Nugg Bites & Fries
5pc white meat chicken tender bites served with Slaw, Seasoned Waffle Fries, Pickles and Dom's Sauce.$9.99
Buffalo Cauli Bites
Fried Cauliflower served with Dom's sauce.$8.99
10 Saucy Boneless Nuggs
Our juicy all white meat chicken nuggs tossed in one of our signature sauces.$11.79
20 Saucy Boneless Nuggs
Our juicy all white meat chicken nuggs tossed in one of our signature sauces.$18.49
30 Saucy Boneless Nuggs
Our juicy all white meat chicken nuggs tossed in one of our signature sauces.$25.49
Bowls
Loaded Fries
Seasoned waffle fries topped with chopped tenders of your spice level, slaw, pickles and Dom's sauce.$11.49
Hot Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine, chopped tenders (or cauliflower), croutons, shaved parmesan and fresh made Caesar dressing$12.99
Wraps
Wings
8pc Wings (Bone-in)
8 Classic (Bone-In) wings tossed in one of our signature flavors. (Dip not included)$12.49
10pc Wings (Bone-in)
10 Classic (Bone-In) wings tossed in one of our signature flavors. (Dip not included)$15.49
20pc Wings (Bone-in)
20 Classic (Bone-In) wings tossed in one of our signature flavors. (Dip not included)$29.99
50pc Wings (Bone-in)
50 Classic (Bone-In) wings tossed in two of our signature flavors. (Dip not included)$69.99
100pc Wings (Bone-in)
100 Classic (Bone-In) wings tossed in two of our signature flavors. (Dip not included)$129.99
Fries
Sides
Single Tender (a la carte)
1 Chicken Tender (Choice of Spice Level)$3.99
Sandwich (a la carte)
Select one of our signature sandwiches!$9.99
D's Creamy Mac
Signature Mac n Cheese featuring our homemade cheese sauce.$5.49
Buffalo Fried Mozz Planks (3pc)
Buffalo Fried Mozzarella served with Dom's sauce.$8.99
Corn Roasted Cheese Nuggets (6pc)
Bite-size nuggets stuffed with cheesy, creamy, fire-roasted corn filling. Served with Dom's sauce.$7.49
Mac n Cheese Bites
(6) Poppable bites made with a blend of smoked Gouda yellow & white cheddar parmesan Romano & Fontina cheeses!$7.49
Fried Pickles
Hand battered deep fried pickles served with Dom's sauce.$7.49
Fried Okra Bites
Fried okra bites served with Dom's sauce.$7.49
Onion Rings
Hand battered onion rings served with Dom's sauce.$7.49
Belgium Waffle$4.99
House Slaw (8oz)$3.99
Side of Pickles (8oz)$3.49
Dessert
Apple Pie Egg Rolls
Warm Apple Pie Egg Rolls have a crisp crust and juicy center that will be enjoyed by everyone! Drizzled with homemade caramel syrup.$6.49
Oreo Churro Bites
Oreo meets churro topped with sugar toppings and chocolate syrup.$6.49
Banana Pudding
Try our house made Banana Pudding with graham crumb and whipped topping$5.99
Chocolate Chip Cookie
One large chocolate chip cookie$2.99
Salted Carmel Chocolate Brownie$2.99
Sauces
Drinks
Catering
Hot Chicken Nuggets Tray
Our fresh, hand battered tenders served as nuggets. You choose the heat and dipping sauce, served with pickles. This tray will have your guests loving hot chicken.$45.00
Tender Platter
20 tenders with choice of spice and Dom's sauce (serves 10).
Sandwich Platter
10 HDHC Sandwiches (serves 10).$130.00
Tender and Waffle Platter
20 tenders and 10 waffles comes with Dom's Sauce and Maple Syrup (serves 10).$100.00
Waffle Platter
10 waffles comes with Maple Syrup (serves 10).$40.00
Dom's Party Package
Includes 5 HDHC sandwiches, 10 tenders with your choice of spice level, 1 large waffle fries, 2 large Dom's sauce and 10 assorted cookies.$150.00
