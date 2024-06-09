Howlin Doms Hot Chicken
Featured Items
- Tender & Sandwich Meal (House Favorite)
Sandwich and Tender served w/ Dom's Sauce, Slaw, Pickles, & Seasoned Waffle Fries.$14.99
- The Hot Honey Butter Sando & Fries
Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Hot Honey Butter, Dom's Sauce, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.$13.49
- 3 Tenders & Fries
Served with Seasoned Waffle Fries, Pickles and Dom's Sauce.$14.49
Tenders
- Tenders and Slaw
2 Tenders Served with Slaw, Seasoned Waffle Fries, Pickles and Dom's Sauce.$12.49
- Cauliflower & Fries
Fried cauliflower bites served with Seasoned Waffle Fries, Slaw and Dom's Sauce.$12.49
- Tenders & Waffle
2 tenders served with a Belgian waffle, Seasoned Waffle Fries, Pickles and Dom's Sauce.$13.99
Sandwiches
- The HDHC Sando & Fries
Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, Dom's Sauce, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.$12.99
- The OG Hot Chicken Sando & Fries
Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Dom's Sauce, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.$11.99
- The Cheesy Hot Chicken Sando & Fries
Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Cheese Sauce, Dom's Sauce, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.$13.99
- The Dirty Dom Chicken Sando & Fries
Served on a Brioche Bun w/ House made Pimento Cheese, Pickles, Dom's Sauce, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.$13.99
- Chicken and Waffle Sando & Fries
Drop the Bun, served between two Belgian waffles, hot honey, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.$15.99
Fries
- Loaded Fries
Seasoned waffle fries topped with chopped tenders of your spice level, slaw, pickles and Dom's sauce.$10.49
- Garlic Butter Parm Waffle Fries
Waffle fries tossed in a homemade garlic sauce topped with parmesan cheese.$6.49
- Waffle Cheese Fries
Waffle fries smothered in our homemade cheese sauce$6.49
- Waffle Fries
Seasoned Waffle Fries$5.49
- Box of Waffle Fries$9.99
Sides
- Sandwich (a la carte)
Select one of our signature sandwiches!$9.99
- D's Creamy Mac
Signature Mac n Cheese featuring our homemade cheese sauce.$5.99
- Tempura Brussels Sprouts
Deep Fried Tempura Brussels Sprouts served with Dom's Sauce.$8.49
- Fried Pickles
Hand battered deep fried pickles served with Dom's sauce.$6.49
- Cauliflower Bites
Fried Cauliflower served with Dom's sauce.$8.49
- Onion Rings
Hand battered onion rings served with Dom's sauce.$6.99
- Single Tender (a la carte)
1 Chicken Tender (Choice of Spice Level)$3.99
- Belgium Waffle$3.99
- House Slaw$2.99
- Side of Pickles$2.49
Dessert
- Apple Pie Egg Rolls
Warm Apple Pie Egg Rolls have a crisp crust and juicy center that will be enjoyed by everyone! Drizzled with homemade caramel syrup.$6.49
- Oreo Churro Bites
Oreo meets churro topped with sugar toppings and chocolate syrup.$6.49OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Chip Cookies (House Made Daily)
Two homemade baked fresh daily chocolate chip cookies.$3.49OUT OF STOCK
Packages
- Tender Platter
20 tenders with choice of spice and Dom's sauce (serves 10).
- Sandwich Platter
10 HDHC Sandwiches (serves 10).$130.00
- Tender and Waffle Platter
20 tenders and 10 waffles comes with Dom's Sauce and Maple Syrup (serves 10).$100.00
- Waffle Platter
10 waffles comes with Maple Syrup (serves 10).$40.00
- Dom's Party Package
Includes 5 HDHC sandwiches, 10 tenders with your choice of spice level, 1 large waffle fries, 2 large Dom's sauce and 10 assorted cookies.$150.00