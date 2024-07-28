Howlin Doms Hot Chicken
Featured Items
- Tender & Sandwich Meal (House Favorite)
Sandwich and Tender served w/ Dom's Sauce, Slaw, Pickles, & Seasoned Waffle Fries.$14.99
- The Hot Honey Butter Sando & Fries
Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Hot Honey Butter, Dom's Sauce, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.$13.49
- Hot Chicken Nuggets Tray
Our fresh, hand battered tenders served as nuggets. You choose the heat and dipping sauce, served with pickles. This tray will have your guests loving hot chicken.$45.00
LIMITED TIME OFFERS
Tenders
- Tenders and Slaw
2 Tenders Served with Slaw, Seasoned Waffle Fries, Pickles and Dom's Sauce.$12.49
- 3 Tenders & Fries
Served with Seasoned Waffle Fries, Pickles and Dom's Sauce.$14.49
- Cauliflower & Fries
Fried cauliflower bites served with Seasoned Waffle Fries, Slaw and Dom's Sauce.$12.49
- Tenders & Waffle
2 tenders served with a Belgian waffle, Seasoned Waffle Fries, Pickles and Dom's Sauce.$13.99
Sandwiches
- The HDHC Sando & Fries
Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, Dom's Sauce, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.$12.99
- The OG Hot Chicken Sando & Fries
Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Dom's Sauce, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.$11.99
- The Cheesy Hot Chicken Sando & Fries
Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Cheese Sauce, Dom's Sauce, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.$13.99
- The Dirty Dom Chicken Sando & Fries
Served on a Brioche Bun w/ House made Pimento Cheese, Pickles, Dom's Sauce, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.$13.99
- Chicken and Waffle Sando & Fries
Drop the Bun, served between two Belgian waffles, hot honey, and Seasoned Waffle Fries.$15.99
Fresh Salads
Fries
- Loaded Fries
Seasoned waffle fries topped with chopped tenders of your spice level, slaw, pickles and Dom's sauce.$10.49
- Garlic Butter Parm Waffle Fries
Waffle fries tossed in a homemade garlic sauce topped with parmesan cheese.$6.49
- Waffle Cheese Fries
Waffle fries smothered in our homemade cheese sauce$6.49
- Waffle Fries
Seasoned Waffle Fries$5.49
- Box of Waffle Fries$9.99
Sides
- Sandwich (a la carte)
Select one of our signature sandwiches!$9.99
- D's Creamy Mac
Signature Mac n Cheese featuring our homemade cheese sauce.$5.99
- Tempura Brussels Sprouts
Deep Fried Tempura Brussels Sprouts served with Dom's Sauce.$8.49
- Fried Pickles
Hand battered deep fried pickles served with Dom's sauce.$6.49
- Cauliflower Bites
Fried Cauliflower served with Dom's sauce.$8.49
- Onion Rings
Hand battered onion rings served with Dom's sauce.$6.99
- Single Tender (a la carte)
1 Chicken Tender (Choice of Spice Level)$3.99
- Belgium Waffle$3.99
- House Slaw$2.99
- Side of Pickles$2.49
Dessert
- Apple Pie Egg Rolls
Warm Apple Pie Egg Rolls have a crisp crust and juicy center that will be enjoyed by everyone! Drizzled with homemade caramel syrup.$6.49
- Oreo Churro Bites
Oreo meets churro topped with sugar toppings and chocolate syrup.$6.49
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
Two homemade baked fresh daily chocolate chip cookies.$2.99
- Salted Carmel Chocolate Brownie$2.99
Sauces
Drinks
Party Packages
- Tender Platter
20 tenders with choice of spice and Dom's sauce (serves 10).
- Sandwich Platter
10 HDHC Sandwiches (serves 10).$130.00
- Tender and Waffle Platter
20 tenders and 10 waffles comes with Dom's Sauce and Maple Syrup (serves 10).$100.00
- Waffle Platter
10 waffles comes with Maple Syrup (serves 10).$40.00
- Dom's Party Package
Includes 5 HDHC sandwiches, 10 tenders with your choice of spice level, 1 large waffle fries, 2 large Dom's sauce and 10 assorted cookies.$150.00
Hot Chicken Nuggets Tray
Our fresh, hand battered tenders served as nuggets. You choose the heat and dipping sauce, served with pickles. This tray will have your guests loving hot chicken.